Ray Alvarez, left, is shown next to suspect images released by the NYPD in an attack on him. (PIX11, NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 90-year-old Manhattan candy store owner.

Luis Peroza, 39, was arrested Friday night and charged with assault in connection with punching Ray Alvarez, the beloved shop owner of Ray’s Candy Store in New York City, according to the NYPD.

A man carrying a package walked up to Alvarez and asked if he wanted to buy the package, police said. When Alvarez asked what was inside, the man handed the package to someone else, then told Alvarez he was going to kill him.

The attacker hit Alvarez in the head with an object described as a belt with a heavy rock on the end, police said.

“He whacked me in the head and I couldn’t believe it,” Alvarez said. “I fell down on the floor. I was bleeding. Something happened to my jaw.”

Alvarez ended up going to a hospital two days after the attack. A CT scan revealed he suffered three fractures around his jaw. Alvarez is currently unable to chew and can only consume liquids.

The attack is the latest woe for Alvarez. Rising food costs and bills have put Ray’s Candy Store in danger. Community members have raised more than $50,000 to help Alvarez out.

“People are great,” Alvarez said. “I love the people and America and I love New York.”