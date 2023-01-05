A man is sought in a string of public lewdness incidents on the NYC subways, police said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday.

Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the NYPD.

On July 22, Lopez allegedly touched himself in front of an 18-year-old woman on the northbound F train near the 18th Avenue subway station in Kensington, police said.

Lopez also allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on the southbound F train while it was approaching the Avenue X subway station in Gravesend on Sept. 9, police said. Two months later, the suspect did it again to a 36-year-old woman on the southbound F train near the Kings Highway subway station, police said.

Lopez allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the southbound Q train as it approached the Newkirk station on Dec. 27, police said. Later in the day, the woman saw Lopez on the northbound Q train and he did it again, police said. The woman then took a picture of him with her cellphone before he fled.

On Friday, Lopez allegedly touched himself in front of a 20-year-old woman on the platform of the northbound M train at the Seneca subway station, police said.

It remained unclear when Lopez would be arraigned, as of Thursday morning.