BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Commuters and transit workers never know what they’ll run into or encounter during the ride.

A train conductor spoke with PIX11 News about a recent confrontation with a gun-toting passenger.

The NYPD arrested the man at Prospect Park station on the B line Tuesday morning.

Police and transit workers knew there was trouble on the platform as the train arrived.

The train operator, who has seven years with the MTA, did not want to be identified by name.

“The man is saying open the doors and showing a gun. I’m thinking of my kids. When I got home, I hugged them,” she said.

Richard Davis is the President of Transport Workers Union Local 100.

“Assaults on transit workers are up 31%. This can’t keep happening. We need more security,” he said.

He has regular meetings with MTA leaders.

Safety has been an ongoing issue as the NYPD has increased patrols and adjusted deployments.

Davis states they’re discussing additional security and some type of protection on the platform for conductors.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey says threatening or attacking transit employees won’t be tolerated.

“It’s why the subway system has cameras in every station and now on many trains, to deter, and where necessary apprehend, perpetrators. We’re grateful for the response of NYPD officers, who were quickly on scene to make a rapid arrest,” Davey wrote in a statement.

The MTA has been checking on the operation of cameras in stations. By the end of next year, all train cars are to be equipped with cameras. About 1,200 have already been installed.

NYPD is on the lookout for people with guns and the monthly transit crime reports, which show a decrease in most crimes, have included cases of suspects with guns.