MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have apprehended the suspect for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a tree at Central Park this month.

Juan Garcia, 24, allegedly approached a 55-year-old woman and started talking to her, as she walked along the reservoir at 5:55 a.m. on April 6, according to the NYPD.

He then smashed the woman’s head into a tree multiple times before fleeing on a blue CitiBike out of the park on the 86th Street Transverse, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Garcia was charged with assault on Friday, police said.