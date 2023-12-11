HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes from different 7-Eleven stores across Long Island, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said 55-year-old Andre Christmas, of Uniondale, allegedly stole cigarettes from seven convenience stores. He allegedly began the robberies on Nov. 19 at a 7-Eleven in Franklin Square, where he’s accused of stealing $1,300 worth of cigarettes, according to authorities.

The latest robbery was on Dec. 9 at a Valley Stream 7-Eleven, where Christmas is accused of stealing $4,374 worth of cigarettes, police said.

Christmas was charged with robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny. He’s expected to be arraigned on Monday.

