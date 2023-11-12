ISLANDIA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing from four storage facilities across Long Island a total of 14 times in less than a year, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Christopher Lacker, 42, of Islandia, was taken into custody on Saturday. Lacker is accused of entering the storage facilities, cutting the locks from individual units, and stealing property, according to authorities.

Lacker allegedly stole from Public Storage locations in Nesconset and Hauppauge and Extra Space Storage locations in Islandia and Bohemia, police said.

He was charged with 14 counts of burglary and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He’s set to be arraigned on Sunday.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.