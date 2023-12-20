FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is wanted for allegedly stealing $91,000 worth of silver bars from a Long Island business, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the man is accused of using a false ID to steal a package from a UPS customer service center in Farmingdale on Nov. 22.

The package had the silver bars inside, according to authorities.

The man allegedly fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

