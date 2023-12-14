STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing 20 pairs of shoes and jewelry from a Staten Island home, according to the NYPD.

Police said the burglary happened on Dec. 2 around 4:35 a.m. on Bay Street. The man allegedly broke into the home by climbing through a window, where he took the sneakers worth around $2,000, according to authorities.

He’s also accused of stealing a white gold chain and white gold cross medallion worth around $800, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on Victory Boulevard going toward Montgomery Avenue, according to authorities.

