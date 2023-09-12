HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing an 88-year-old woman while they were arguing in Hempstead Monday evening, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said an argument between 32-year-old Teron C. Ringgold and the victim escalated when he grabbed a knife and slashed the woman multiple times. The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Ringgold was located by police officers on Greenwich Street, and following a struggle, was taken into custody, according to authorities.

He’s been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and menacing a police officer.

