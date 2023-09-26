NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station in Manhattan over the weekend, according to a tweet from the NYPD Special Victims Unit on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old woman was waiting for an uptown N train around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a man walked up to her and sexually assaulted her, police said. The victim attempted to walk away, but the man continued to assault her, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then pushed the woman to the platform floor, slammed her head on the ground, and continued the assault, police said.

A good Samaritan stepped in and stopped the attack, according to police. The assailant took the victim’s cellphone and fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, officials said.

The tweet from the NYPD Special Victims Unit commended two police officers for making the arrest. The suspects name and charges were not immediately released by the NYPD.

