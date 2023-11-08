BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly punching at least four women in the face in separate incidents on subways in Brooklyn.

The first attack happened on Oct. 28 on a southbound R train at the 95th Street station, police said. The second attack occurred later that same day on a northbound 3 train at the Hoyt Street station, according to authorities.

The third attack took place on Oct. 31 while the victim was waiting on the northbound 2 and 4 platform, police said.

The fourth attack occurred on Nov. 3 on a northbound 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue station, according to authorities.

All of the victims sustained minor injuries in the attacks, police said.

The suspect is described by police as having black hair, a beard and a mustache.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

