BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man accused of punching multiple women on the subway in Brooklyn was arrested Thursday, police said on Friday.

Luis Hernandez, a homeless 31-year-old man, attacked at least four women, police said. The attacks occurred within the last three weeks.

The first attack happened on Oct. 28 on a southbound R train at the 95th Street station, police said. The second attack occurred later that same day on a northbound No. 3 train at the Hoyt Street station, according to authorities.

The third attack took place on Oct. 31 while the victim was waiting on the northbound Nos. 2 and 4 platforms, police said. The fourth attack occurred on Nov. 3 on a northbound No. 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue station, according to authorities.

All of the victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

