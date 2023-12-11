FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (PIX11) – A man is accused of using a metal pipe to kill his 87-year-old father in a New Jersey township on Sunday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to a Haddon Place home in Franklin Lakes around 7:33 a.m., where officers found 87-year-old George J. Hagal dead, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said the victim’s son, 60-year-old David Allen Hagal, was arrested.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

