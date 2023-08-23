BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) – A man accused of assault allegedly hid a handgun in a baby diaper bag that was stored in his child’s stroller, Bayonne police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of an assault near West 25th Street around 4 p.m. Officers found a man bleeding from his head on the ground and 35-year-old Robert Correa on top of him, according to authorities.

Officers separated the two men and started investigating, which is when they discovered Correa mentioned having a gun on him, police said. Police then found the loaded semiautomatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the diaper bag.

Police said the stroller was in the immediate area of where the assault happened. The victim refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

During Correa’s arrest, police said they discovered that he was categorized as a person who cannot own a weapon. The handgun was also reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, police said.

Correa was charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm along with a slew of other charges.

