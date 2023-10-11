BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with three different sex abuse cases that took place in Brooklyn.

A woman was sleeping on a southbound R train approaching the 25th Street station on Oct. 6, according to authorities, when she awoke to find the man standing over her with his pants down. The man fled the station, police said.

The man is also accused of groping a woman while she was walking near Wyckoff Street and Court Street on Oct. 4. The man fled going southbound on Smith Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man also snuck up behind a woman walking in St. John’s Place and sexually abused her on the same day he’s accused of groping another woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.