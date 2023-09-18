MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a woman accused in an unprovoked attack in Chelsea on Sept. 10.

Police said the suspect walked up behind an 88-year-old man and struck him in the head with an unknown object near 10th Avenue and West 26th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.