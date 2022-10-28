NEW YORK (PIX11) — A duo beat a 78-year-old man aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday after he asked them to lower the volume of their music, according to the NYPD.

The assault was one of at least three violent crimes in the city’s transit system spanning just over 14 hours Thursday into Friday, along with the beating and robbery of a 15-year-old girl in Queens, and the unprovoked stabbing of a man on a Manhattan platform, police said.

In the music incident, the victim was on a southbound No. 1 train approaching the 96th Street station around 3:30 p.m. when he requested that a fellow straphanger turn down his speaker, officials said. The man with the speaker, as well as a female companion, responded by punching the man multiple times in the face, police said.

The victim got off the train at 96th Street and was brought by first responders to an area hospital for treatment of bruises and cuts to his face. He was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

His assailants, meanwhile, stayed on the train. It’s believed that they ultimately exited at 34th Street – Penn Station, police said.

Investigators on Thursday released cell phone photos taken of the suspects. The man is described as about 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, with an athletic build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a graphic on the front, a red bandana, gray jeans, and white Nike sneakers, while carrying a multi-colored backpack.

The female suspect is described as having a medium build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. She wore black glasses, a black hooded jacket with a fur lining, a black t-shirt, orange sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The assault came amid a larger, citywide rise in transit crimes that has left many commuters on edge and the issue in the spotlight of the governor’s race. And it was just one of at least three violent attacks to unfold across about 14 hours from Thursday afternoon into early Friday.

Nearly simultaneously to Thursday’s Manhattan attack, a 15-year-old girl was beaten and robbed by a group of five assailants in a Queens subway station, police said.

The attackers, also female, pushed the victim to the floor of the Woodhaven Boulevard station on the M and R lines around 3:10 p.m., according to authorities. They punched and kicked the teen, then ran off with her wallet, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Later that day, someone used the debit card that had been in the victim’s wallet to make two charges, one of $7.20 and the other of $200, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspects, who are still being sought.

Five people sought by the NYPD in connection to the beating and robbery of a 15-year-old girl at Queens’ Woodhaven Boulevard subway station on the M and R lines on Oct. 27, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

And back in Manhattan early Friday, a man was stabbed without provocation while standing on a subway platform, officials said. The victim, 43, was at the 125th Street station along the A, C, B, and D lines when he was stabbed in the lower back around 4:45 a.m., authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, listed in what police said was stable condition.

The suspected stabber, described only as a man who appeared to be in his 20s, fled the station and was being sought Friday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.