MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man died after he was struck by a speeding car in Washington Heights Thursday, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at the intersection of West 161st Street and Broadway around 6:53 p.m. Police said 76-year-old Julio Plaza was walking in the intersection against the pedestrian signal when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by a 27-year-old man.

Officers found Plaza lying on the roadway with trauma to his head and body, according to authorities. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the Dodge Charger was going at a high rate of speed when it hit Plaza, according to authorities. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.