MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man allegedly duped a 74-year-old father out of $9,500 earlier this month after claiming the victim’s son was arrested and needed bail money, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was in his Manhattan home on Sept. 15 when he received a call from a man who stated his son had been arrested, according to the NYPD. He told the man his son had been trying to get in touch but was unable to make contact, according to the NYPD.

The individual told the victim he needed to pay bail and coerced the victim to turn over $9,500. The victim’s son was never under arrest, police said.

The father complied and the suspect arranged to pick up the money, according to police. The man showed up at the victim’s home to pick up the money and fled the scene, police said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).