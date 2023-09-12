UPPER EAST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of shoving a 74-year-old man onto subway tracks in an unprovoked attack in the Upper East Side early Tuesday morning.

The victim was waiting on the subway platform at the 68th Street-Hunter College station around 12:15 a.m. when he was pushed, police said. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was seen walking around the station and talking to himself, according to authorities.

An MTA employee was able to rescue the 74-year-old man, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with a small laceration on his hand and minor bruising.

Police describe the suspect as wearing dark pants and a tan shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

