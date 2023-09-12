MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The granddaughter of a 74-year-old man who was pushed onto the subway tracks on the Upper East Side told PIX11 News on Tuesday he suffered five fractured ribs.

“The person who pushed him – their handpalm is still in his chest,” said Kerry-Ann Martin, the granddaughter of Trevor Crawford.

He was randomly shoved onto the subway tracks at the Hunter College subway station just after midnight Tuesday, police said. This was an unprovoked attack, according to the NYPD.

MTA officials confirmed one of their contractors saw what happened, and pulled Crawford off the tracks, and back onto the platform. NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper speaking to us said the suspect fled the scene, but not before being recorded by several surveillance cameras.

He adds subway crime, year to date, is down about 4.5 % but acknowledges the public’s perception of safety in the subway cannot be ignored.

“He will be in custody soon. And when people see these incidents or hear about incidents like this, it shocks them and scares them, and understandably so,” Kemper added.

Crawford’s coworkers say he has worked diligently, for decades, as an attendant at a nearby parking garage.

James, one of the managers, says Crawford had just finished his shift and was on his way home.

“He is just the perfect guy. It is horrible, for a man his age. Working all day long, trying to go home with his family. mind his own business – and to get pushed on the train. Man, that is unacceptable.”

Chief Kemper said the suspect ran out of the station, up to the street, and then disappeared into the night.

