NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death at a migrant processing center on Saturday evening on Randall’s Island, according to police officials.

The incident took place a few minutes before 7:30 p.m. at 600 East 125 Street. Members of Manhattan’s 25 precinct responded to the 911 call, officials said.

Upon arrival officers found a 24-year-old male had been stabbed to the chest. The male, 24, was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old male suspect was taken into NYPD custody.

At this time it is believed the two men are residents of the migrant center, police officials familiar with the matter told PIX11 News.

An investigation remains ongoing.

