MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old man was killed Friday morning after he was struck by a cherry picker in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 1st Avenue and East 7th Street. A 42-year-old man was backing the cherry picker off a ramp and the victim acted as a guide for the driver when he was hit, police said.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The driver stayed at the scene and criminality is not suspected, police said.

