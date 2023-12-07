QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested a man after a woman was found dead with scratches on her face in a Queens home, according to the NYPD.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Leo Zoraida, was discovered on Tuesday around 5:13 p.m., police said.

Davi Vidal, 19, was charged with murder in connection with Zoraida’s death, according to authorities. Police said he was living in the same home as Zoraida.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.