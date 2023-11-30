MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) – Police made an arrest in the fatal stabbings of three people in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Jayden Rivera, 19, is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera, 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera in a first-floor apartment, according to authorities.

Jayden Rivera is Jonathan Rivera’s son, according to sources. Sources said was previously being held in police custody.

Jayden Rivera was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

