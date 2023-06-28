BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Health and environmental authorities are warning people throughout the tri-state region that we now face an air quality health alert due to pollution from smoke from Canadian wildfires.

While the situation is not quite as intense as the thick, orange smoke from three weeks ago that darkened skies across our region and endangered the health of millions of local residents, the precautions are real.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan instructed New Yorkers not to panic about toxic clouds that are on course to blanket the region from Wednesday evening through midday Friday. He added, though, that people throughout the region should take the situation seriously.

Wearing a mask, he said, can be a key factor in people staying safe.

“A high quality mask like an N95 or K95 is suggested,” Dr. Vasan said. “We’ve distributed them to every FDNY firehouse and every NYPD precinct.”

Residents can just walk in and get one, according to him and Mayor Eric Adams, who opened a news conference on a different topic Wednesday morning with words of warning about the coming air quality situation.

“Depending on your sensitivity to poorer air quality conditions,” the mayor said, “you may want to adjust your outdoor activities.”

In addition to the city’s police precincts and firehouses, N95 masks are available at 11 New York State government-affiliated locations throughout the city.

In The Bronx, they’re at Roberto Clemente State Park and on Grand Concourse, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday afternoon. She did not specify where on the Concourse the masks are being handed out.

In Brooklyn, they can be picked up at Atlantic Avenue Terminal and Shirley Chisholm State Park.

In Manhattan, masks are available at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Fulton Center, Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, and the Main Concourse of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing.

In Queens, they’re at Jamaica Station at the customer service center.

In Staten Island, masks are at Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.

At a late afternoon news conference, Gov. Hochul warned that the thick, hazy smoke that’s shrouded Midwestern cities like Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana this week is headed here Wednesday night through Friday. In fact, Chicago had the second most polluted air of all big cities in the world on Wednesday, according to the air monitor IQAir.

With a warming planet, more wildfires like those in Canada’s boreal forest are likely, according Steven Chillrud, a geochemist and research professor in urban air pollution at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University.

“We’re going to get through this, but it does make sense to take some precautions, like closing the windows, wearing a mask when you’re outdoors,” Dr. Chillrud said in an interview, about this week’s challenges, as well as the ones ahead.

“Certainly, if the levels get to the unhealthy and very unhealthy levels,” he continued, “think about putting off your exercise outdoors until after the smoke event clears, things like that, especially for those people who have pre-existing conditions.”

Looking ahead, said Prof. Chillrud, people in our region and throughout North America should prepare for smoky summers every year.

He said that residents of buildings with central air conditioning systems should check with building management to see if the facility is using HEPA filters systemwide, which can filter out most particulate matter, like the pollutants in air from wildfire smoke.

As for the city’s and the region’s many buildings without central air, Chillrud said, “

You can be thinking longer term of, ‘Well, maybe I do want to invest in either buying a commercial HEPA filter air cleaner, or making my own.'”

“You can make them out of a box fan and a good filter that you just tape,” he said.

“You can find all kind of do-it-yourself kits for doing it,” he continued, adding that a variety of online guides, including one from a Washington State government agency show how it’s done.

Having a well fitting filter, Chillrud said, is key. “Just like a mask fitting well, it’s really important, if you do it yourself, that you tape it really well, so [it] fits against the fan with a really tight, snug fit, so the air has to go through the filter.”