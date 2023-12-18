NEW YORK (PIX11) – There are major delays and suspensions on mass transit going in and out of New York City due to a coastal storm that’s bringing heavy rain and winds.

There are delays and service changes for the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven branches of the Metro-North due to a downed tree.

There is also a partial suspension of service on the Port Washington branch of the LIRR as crews work to get a downed tree off the tracks.

NJ TRANSIT is also experiencing 30-minute delays for trains coming in and out of New York Penn Station due to overhead wire issues.

