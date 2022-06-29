NYC is suing online retailers who sell and ship ghost gun parts to the state, officials said. (Handout)

NEW YORK (PIX11)— New York City is waging war on ghost guns.

The city is filing federal lawsuits against five out-of-state retailers that sell and ship parts that can be easily assembled into ghost guns, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The online retailers based in Missouri, Washington, Florida, and North Carolina allegedly sent frames, receivers, and unfinished ghost guns to undercover officers in the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

“We are not going to let gun companies turn New York City into a city of mail-order murder,” Adams said.

The guns come partially assembled and have no serial numbers. The recipients can then use basic tools to finish the assembly to form a fully functional and untraceable firearm, the mayor said.

Some kits can include high-capacity magazines that turn the basic guns into assault rifles., like AK-47 rifles, similar to the ones used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

“These are not being used by hobbyists, they are used by murderers,” Adams said during a press conference.

“Not in our city,” the mayor added. “If you sell ghost guns in our city, we will come after you.”

The online retailers being sued are Arm or Ally, based in Kansas City, Missouri; Rainier Arms in North Auburn, Washington; 80P Builder in Largo, Florida; Rock Slide USA in Broadway, North Carolina; and Indie Guns, in Orlando, Florida.

The city is asking the court to issue a preliminary injunction, immediately stopping the distributors from selling online.

Attorney General Letitia James also announced lawsuits against 10 gun distributors that allegedly sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers. The parts were then converted into ghost guns, James said.

Authorities claim some of the sales are made without background checks and sold to convicted criminals. Some of the distributors even tout how easy it is to purchase the kits without any “government red tape,” James said.

“They are weapons of death,” she said.

The NYPD has recovered 180 ghost guns this year, a 181% increase since the same time last year, officials said.