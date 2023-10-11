BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is wanted for threatening a postal worker who was making deliveries in Brooklyn on Sept. 30, according to the NYPD.

Police said the USPS mail carrier was working around 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her and demanded she give him the keys to mailboxes.

During the incident, the man pressed a knife against the worker’s stomach, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the man as being around 40 to 50 years old and 5’8″. He was last seen wearing black pants.

