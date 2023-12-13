NEW YORK (PIX11) — A beloved Christmas special is back on PIX11 this holiday season.

The “Magic Garden Christmas Special” will air on PIX11 on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. Join hosts Carole Demas and Paula Janis in their search to find the perfect magic Christmas tree while singing classic holiday carols.

The special episode, which aired just once in 1981, was discovered in a forgotten subbasement room at WPIX back in 2013 and has been aired every holiday season since.

“The Magic Garden” aired on WPIX-TV from 1972 to 1984.

Earlier this year, hosts Carole Demas and Paula Janis joined the PIX11 Morning News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of WPIX. Carole and Paula performed their famous “Hello Song” for Dan and Hazel.

Watch the video player for the interview and performance.

Lauren Cook is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City area for over a decade. She has been with PIX11 since 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.