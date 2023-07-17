NEW YORK (PIX11) – Madame Tussauds in New York City will feature a new lifelike wax figure of English pop star Harry Styles as part of the museum’s collection.

Madame Tussauds in Times Square will have a wax figure depicting Styles in the rainbow sequined jumpsuit he wore during a performance at Coachella in 2022.

Six other wax figures of Styles inspired by outfits he’s worn will be on display at Madame Tussauds locations in London, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.

“Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” said Angela Jobson, global brand director for Madame Tussauds. “When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation. We jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

In 2022, Styles sold out a 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The arena hung a banner from the rafters to celebrate the achievement.

“Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation,” Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said about Styles last year.