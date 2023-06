NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Fourth of July is almost here, and Macy’s has announced a dynamite lineup of performers to celebrate its 47th annual fireworks show in New York City.

New York’s very own LL Cool J, Ja Rule, and Ashanti will be performing.

The celebration will also feature The USA Gymnastics Team and will commemorate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the NAVY.

The celebration will conclude with an all-female flyover.