NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fourth of July is right around the corner, and Macy’s is gearing up for their 47th annual fireworks show.

Macy’s will launch from five barges on the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan. In preparation for the big event, organizers are hard at work in Staten Island.

Will Coss, the executive producer, gave a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on the show and what’s planned for this year.

