NEW YORK — It’s that time of year again and there’s even more reason to celebrate.

Macy’s unveiled the holiday window displays Thursday and offered PIX11 News an early tour of Santaland. The in-person experience returns this year with some COVID-19 restrictions.

Santa and staff will be wearing a mask, and they ask that guests put one on, as well.

Reservations are required. Click here to request a time with five days advance notice.