NEW YORK CITY (PIX 11) – Macy’s unveiled this year’s whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday, just in time for some holiday cheer.

According to Macy’s, this year’s theme is to “celebrate togetherness and festive nostalgia” with beloved reindeer Tiptoe, “as she visits her woodland friends to spread holiday magic and cheer.”

Viewers can expect a different scenery with each display, crafted “with core materials such as gingerbread, yarn, flannel, paper, wood, and mirror,” the company said in a statement.

The holiday windows will be available to the public through Jan. 1, 2023.

