MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are unveiling their annual holiday window displays at their flagship department stores in New York City on Thursday.

The holiday window displays at Macy’s are located at its department store at Herald Square in Manhattan.

“This year’s magical displays celebrate the magic of friendship with our favorite reindeer, Tiptoe, as she enjoys holiday activities with her woodland friends, Polar Bear and Penguin,” Macy’s said in a news release. “Each display showcases a different holiday wonderland featuring whimsical materials and interactive elements…”

The holiday window displays at Macy’s will remain through the new year.

Bloomingdale’s will unveil its holiday windows at 6 p.m. at its flagship department store at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. The event will be hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin and feature performances from Broadway singers.

“This year’s theme celebrates the Best Holiday Ever, and is inspired by the look, feel and magic of ‘Wonka,’” Bloomingdale’s said in a news release. “The wonder of the holidays will come to life with colorful, bright windows full of sparkle and oversized candies and chocolates, inspired by the film.”

Saks Fifth Avenue will unveil its holiday windows and light show at its flagship department store in Manhattan at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

