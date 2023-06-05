NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mark your calendars: The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spectacular will return to the East River again this year.

The celebration will feature a special soundtrack honoring trailblazers of American music, Macy’s announced on Monday.

The signature moment of the show will be set to the music of a legend who recently passed: Tina Turner. The music icon’s hit song “The Best” will play during “Macy’s golden mile,” when thousands of gold-colored fireworks are set off at once.

The show will also feature classics like “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The fireworks will start around 9:25 p.m., launching from five barges along the East River in Midtown. In all, 60,000 shells will explode at 1,000 feet in the air. The show lasts about 25 minutes.