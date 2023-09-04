BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – It’s time to break out your little black dress and tweed jacket and head to Brooklyn.

Chanel is opening a retro diner pop-up in Williamsburg on Sept. 8. But instead of your typical menu, you will be offered a selection of fragrances and have 30 minutes to choose your favorite.

Beverages and refreshments will be available in the outdoor courtyard and registration is already booked.

The diner will open in time for Fashion Week, which starts on Thursday and runs through Sept. 13.