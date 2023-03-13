NEW YORK (PIX11) – The stack is back! Lunchables are going to be part of some school lunch programs nationwide starting this fall.

Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, had to make sure the products meet National School Lunch Program guidelines in order to serve them directly to students in K-12 schools, CNN reported.

The two new varieties of ready-to-eat packaged lunches are “Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacks” and “Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza.” Kraft Heinz executive vice president Carlos Abrams-Rivera said the company “improved nutrition” for both meal options, CNN reported.

However, New York City students won’t find Lunchables in their cafeteria offerings any time soon. A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education told PIX11 News on Monday the agency does not plan to offer Lunchables to students next fall.