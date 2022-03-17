NEW YORK (PIX11) — Irish eyes will be smiling down on Fifth Avenue Thursday morning as the world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade gets underway.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. Participants celebrating their Irish heritage will march up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street, and continue on to 79th Street.
It’s the first time the parade will be held at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down New York City in March 2020. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — 14 years before the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence.
About 150,000 people were expected to march in this year’s parade. The event is run by volunteers who plan and organize months in advance.
One familiar face that will be absent this year is Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is spending time with his family following the death of his mother. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were expected to attend.
NYC street closures for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The following streets will be fully closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.
Parade formation:
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues
- 47th Street between Park and Sixth avenues
- 48th Street between Park and Sixth avenues
Route:
- Fifth Avenue between 79th and 42nd streets
Dispersal:
- Fifth Avenue between 86th and 79th streets
- 79th Street between Park and Fifth avenues
- 80th Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues
- 81st Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues
- 82nd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues
- 83rd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues
- 84th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
Miscellaneous:
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
- 53rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
- 58th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
- 62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 63rd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 64th Street between Park and Fifth avenues
- 65th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 70th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 71st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 72nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- 78th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues
- Madison Avenue between 42nd and 86th streets