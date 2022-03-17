NEW YORK (PIX11) — Irish eyes will be smiling down on Fifth Avenue Thursday morning as the world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade gets underway.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. Participants celebrating their Irish heritage will march up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street, and continue on to 79th Street.

It’s the first time the parade will be held at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down New York City in March 2020. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — 14 years before the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence.

About 150,000 people were expected to march in this year’s parade. The event is run by volunteers who plan and organize months in advance.

One familiar face that will be absent this year is Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is spending time with his family following the death of his mother. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were expected to attend.

NYC street closures for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The following streets will be fully closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Parade formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets

43rd Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

44th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

45th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

46th Street between Vanderbilt and Sixth avenues

47th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

48th Street between Park and Sixth avenues

Route:

Fifth Avenue between 79th and 42nd streets

Dispersal:

Fifth Avenue between 86th and 79th streets

79th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

80th Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

81st Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

82nd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

83rd Street between Lexington and Fifth avenues

84th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

53rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

58th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

62nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

63rd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

64th Street between Park and Fifth avenues

65th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

70th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

71st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

72nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

78th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues

Madison Avenue between 42nd and 86th streets