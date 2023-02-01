TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new public sculpture is on display at Times Square ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, unveiled immersive artwork called Love’s h|Edge. The sculpture is on display through the end of February.

The sculpture is ADA accessible and includes windows, passageways and benches for people to explore. Organizers will also host special events and give out roses that visitors can add to the sculpture.

Love’s h|Edge was designed by Brooklyn-based Almost Studio and was the winner of the annual Times Square Love & Design Competition.