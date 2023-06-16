QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Many families in the city deal with food insecurity, and a local food pantry in Jackson Heights is stepping up and providing healthy food and friendship.

Love Wins Food Pantry was founded during the pandemic when Daniel Puerto saw a need in the LGBTQ+ community.

“They see us, and it’s a way for us to be visible and be a good neighbor,” said Puerto. The pantry is celebrating its 3-year anniversary. “It helps our neighbors to know they have someone that looks like them.”

With fresh fruits and vegetables, it’s a colorful and healthy selection and that’s the mission of Love Wins Food Pantry.

“We have all love for everyone,” said Claudia Gonzales.

Love Wins Food Pantry relies on donations and is part of a network of food distributors in the city. The distribution takes place every other Friday at the corner of 79th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.