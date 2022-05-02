NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers jolted awake on Monday morning after booming thunder rumbled over the city and surrounding areas.

Lightening crackled across the sky and then the thunder came, rattling many around 6 a.m. PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon, who was outside covering news during the storm, described it as the loudest thunder she’d ever heard.

The loud thunder was caused by temperature inversion, PIX11 weatherman Mr. G explained. A wedge of warm air was a layer of cold air. The rapid expansion and heating of air caused by lightning produces the accompanying loud clap of thunder.

The lightening bounced from the clouds to the ground, up to buildings and back through the concrete canyon. The formation happened right above New York City.

Some in New York tweeted that their buildings shook. Others said the thunder terrified their dogs.