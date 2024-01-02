ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) – Explosions were heard on Roosevelt Island early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Neighbors told PIX11 News they thought the bangs were an earthquake.

No injuries were reported, according to the NYPD. Road closures and disruptions in mass transit are expected near Roosevelt Island, according to NotifyNYC.

Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.