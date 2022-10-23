NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner!

Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The prize winning tickets were bought at:

The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone

Mega News on East 57th Street in Manhattan

Varahi Cards & Gifits on Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconset

The winning numbers for the Oct. 22 Powerball drawing were: 19-25-48-55-60. The Powerball’s 18.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.