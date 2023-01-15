NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday.
Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23.
The winning tickets were sold at:
- KP Deli Corp. on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island
- Smokes For Less on Plank Road in Newburgh
Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:
- New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
- Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in the Bronx, Queens
- Two $50k Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20k sold in NY
- Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
- Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ
- More than 20 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
- Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million
- Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold in Brooklyn
- NJ Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50k
- New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
- 3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
- NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold