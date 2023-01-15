NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday.

Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23.

The winning tickets were sold at:

KP Deli Corp. on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island

Smokes For Less on Plank Road in Newburgh

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: