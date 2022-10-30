NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion, four third-place tickets were sold in New York for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday.

The winning tickets are worth $50,000 each and were bought by the lucky winners at the following locations:

Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx

The Shamrock House on Route 145 in East Durham

Stewart’s Shop on Route 32 in Modena

Chestnut Mart on Saw Mill River Road in Yorktown Heights

The winning numbers for the Oct. 29 Powerball drawing were: 19-31-40-46-57. The Powerball is 23.

The jackpot for the drawing to be held Monday is $1 Billion.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.