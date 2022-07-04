THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone in the Bronx won big on Sunday night, lottery officials said.

A top-prize winning ticket was sold for Saturday’s Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York lottery. The ticket, worth $34,045.50, was sold at the Mobil Mart at 4090 Boston Road in the Bronx.

Tickets worth $10,668 were sold in Jamaica, Queens and Lindenhurst in Suffolk County for Friday’s midday Take 5 drawing. Players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check if they have the winning numbers.

Take 5 is drawn from a field of one-39. There are two drawings a day: one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.