NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.
The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at 90-39 Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village.
Earlier on Friday, there was a big winner for the Take 5 Midday drawing in Manhattan. A ticket worth $21,037 was purchased at 9th Ave Tobacco & Smoke Shop, located at 334 Ninth Avenue.
A Take 5 player also won $20,693.50 in Sunday’s Take 5 Midday drawing. A winning ticket was bought at Fordham Convenience & Grocery Market Inc., located at 38 West Fordham Road in the Bronx.
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
