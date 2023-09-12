MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey lottery player won over $180,000 in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing, officials said.

“Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner,” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey. “We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!”

The lucky ticket holder matched all five numbers to win the $186,573 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 24, 27, and 31, and the XTRA number was 03.

Retailers at the Quick Check No. 18, located at 1545 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, will also receive a bonus check for $2,000.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.